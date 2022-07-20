Nagarjuna is 62 years old, but he is super fit and also is a foodie...Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, he starts his day with egg whites and bread slices.
After his breakfast, he has one more meal which has idli/dosa and some fruits.
For lunch, the Brahmastra star reportedly has rice/roti and 4 different types of vegetables.
In the evening, he prefers fresh fruits as snack.
The actor has dinner at 7pm and he has grilled chicken, fish and boiled veggies.
According to reports, Nagarjuna loves Hyderabadi Biryani.
In an interview with Hungry Forever, the actor revealed that he is proud of Hyderabadi haleem, and he loves kebabs as well.
