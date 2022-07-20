Nagarjuna's love for food

Nagarjuna is 62 years old, but he is super fit and also is a foodie...

Breakfast

Reportedly, he starts his day with egg whites and bread slices.

Brunch

After his breakfast, he has one more meal which has idli/dosa and some fruits.

Lunch

For lunch, the Brahmastra star reportedly has rice/roti and 4 different types of vegetables.

Snack

In the evening, he prefers fresh fruits as snack.

Dinner

The actor has dinner at 7pm and he has grilled chicken, fish and boiled veggies.

Biryani

According to reports, Nagarjuna loves Hyderabadi Biryani.

Haleem and Kebabs

In an interview with Hungry Forever, the actor revealed that he is proud of Hyderabadi haleem, and he loves kebabs as well.

