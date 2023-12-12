Brahmastra, Avatar and more Top 9 Indian mythology based movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 12, 2023
Brahmastra is heavily influenced by Hindu mythology and astras (weapons) used by gods. Streaming on Disney+ Hotstars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar the title itself comes from a Hindu mythological Sanskrit word meaning a human incarnation of the Gods. Available Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raavan is inspired by the Indian epic Ramayana and is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sci-fi action film The Matrix available on Amazon Prime Video is inspired by Hinduism.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali available on Netflix, is an epic saga showcasing valor, honor, and familial conflict in an ancient kingdom, said to be inspired by Mahabharata and Ramayana.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adipurush on Netflix is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana and Prabhas played the main character of Lord Ram.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Return of Hanuman is an animated film depicting the adventures of Hanuman, available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajneeti streaming on Netflix is a modern version of Mahabharata.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netflix’s Doctor Strange character, Stephen Strange is inspired by Indian mythology.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Year Ender 2023: Top 10 popular Indian movies that shattered box office records
Find Out More