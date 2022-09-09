Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra released today. She plays Isha in the movie. Here's a look at her 10 most loved films of all times as per Ormax Media.Source: Bollywood
Ah, who can forget the iconic Safeena Firdausi? The Dhoptaungi dialogue had been recreated so many times. Alia Bhatt plays Safeena in Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh's Murad.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt proved her mettle as an actress and as a versatile actress with Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. She played Sehmat Khan an undercover agent married off to Pakistani Military officer Syed Iqbal.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt starred as Gangu in Gangubai Kathiawadi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress yet again won hearts with her acting chops. She just keeps on proving that she was born to act.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's Ananya Swaminathan was bold, beautiful and sensitive. Alia Bhatt portrayed Ananya's role quite well in 2 States. Her pairing with Arjun Kapoor was loved as well.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt worked with her late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor in Kapoor & Sons. She played Tia in the family comedy-drama film. Tia was lively, high-spirited and with a past. Alia as a spontaneous Tia won a lot of hearts.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt returned to the Dulhania franchise with this one. She played Vaidehi opposite Varun Dhawan. Vaidehi was a headstrong girl who stood up for herself and fulfilled her dreams of being a flight attendant.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt played Badru Qureshi in her maiden production Darlings. Badru was naive and quite emotional too. However, Badru was also very savage.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt played Kavya in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, her second film with Varun Dhawan. The duo make for a hit pair and fans loved Kavya and Humpty's jodi and love story a lot.Source: Bollywood
In Highway, Alia Bhatt played the role of Veera, who gets abducted by some goons. She also hides from her family after suffering repeated abuse at the hands of her uncle. Alia took a bold risk with Veera quite early in her career.Source: Bollywood
Last but not least is Udta Punjab in which Alia played a migrant worker Bauria/Mary Jane. Alia Bhatt's acting chops were widely appreciated in Udta Punjab.Source: Bollywood
