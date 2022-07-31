Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia has been busy promoting and shooting films ever since she announced her pregnancy. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's pregnancy came as a huge surprise for her fans. Nonetheless, everyone is happy that Alia and Ranbir have decided to extend their family.Source: Bollywood
This is from Alia Bhatt's shoot on the sets of Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. Alia with the cast and staff members on sets was pampered a lot and it can be seen on her face.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her film Darlings. She wore a yellow mini dress. Here's a closeup of the actress' trailer launch look.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt has been sharing photoshoot pictures on her gram lately. Alia is seen sporting kinda baggy clothes to hide her bump. Yet the pregnancy glow is unmistakable.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt is desi is our favourite as it is. But this glow is different. This time, the Brahmastra beauty is also glowing different.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor is out shooting for his films. The actress stole his blazer to complete his look for one of the promotional events of Darlings. She seems chubbier, no?Source: Bollywood
