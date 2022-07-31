Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy glow

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Alia has been busy promoting and shooting films ever since she announced her pregnancy. Her pregnancy glow is unmissable.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Pretty smile

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy came as a huge surprise for her fans. Nonetheless, everyone is happy that Alia and Ranbir have decided to extend their family. 

Source: Bollywood

Glowing abroad 

This is from Alia Bhatt's shoot on the sets of Heart of Stone, her Hollywood debut. Alia with the cast and staff members on sets was pampered a lot and it can be seen on her face. 

Source: Bollywood

Being Darlings 

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her film Darlings. She wore a yellow mini dress. Here's a closeup of the actress' trailer launch look.

Source: Bollywood

Alia's jawline and glow 

Alia Bhatt has been sharing photoshoot pictures on her gram lately. Alia is seen sporting kinda baggy clothes to hide her bump. Yet the pregnancy glow is unmistakable.

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous mom-to-be

Alia Bhatt is desi is our favourite as it is. But this glow is different. This time, the Brahmastra beauty is also glowing different. 

Source: Bollywood

Alia missing Ranbir? 

Ranbir Kapoor is out shooting for his films. The actress stole his blazer to complete his look for one of the promotional events of Darlings. She seems chubbier, no?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: BTS: What are Jungkook, Kim Taehyung, RM and other members’ nicknames – Find out

 Find Out More