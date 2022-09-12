Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra is the talk of the town these days and it's for the box office figures. Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra has become the 7th Bollywood film to do Rs 100 crore business on the opening weekend. It has joined THESE biggies...Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Harshal Malhotra starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan was released in 2015. It earned Rs 101.50 crore in the opening weekend.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's stardom proves it again. Salman and Anushka Sharma starrer movie Sultan did a business of Rs 105.60 crore in the opening weekend. It was released in 2016.Source: Bollywood
2016's Dangal starrer Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra starrer film minted Rs 104.60 crore in three days. The film also starred Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's magic worked in 2017's Tiger Zinda Hai as well. It made a business of Rs 115 crore in just three days. Salman and Katrina Kaif had reunited for the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.Source: Bollywood
Another Salman Khan film on the list! Race 3 was a multi-starrer which did a business of Rs 100.75 crore in the opening weekend. Remo D'Souza directed the movie.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor entered the coveted Rs 100 crore weekend club with Sanju. It did the highest business out of all the films. Sanju earned Rs 119.35 crore.Source: Bollywood
Ranbir Kapoor's second film to earn Rs 100 crore plus on the opening weekend is the recently released Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. It did a business of 105.50 crores.Source: Bollywood
