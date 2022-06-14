Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Shiva in Ayan Mukerji's film.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt is his love interest Isha.Source: Bollywood
Mouni Roy is the Queen of Darkness - Junoon.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's character name is Guru in the film.Source: Bollywood
South superstar Nagarjuna plays Artist Anish who has NANDI ASTRA.Source: Bollywood
Dimple Kapadia essays a pivotal role in Brahmastra.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan is said to have a cameo in the film and reportedly he plays a scientist.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!