Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor essays the role of Shiva in Ayan Mukerji's film.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is his love interest Isha.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is the Queen of Darkness - Junoon.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's character name is Guru in the film.

Nagarjuna

South superstar Nagarjuna plays Artist Anish who has NANDI ASTRA.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia essays a pivotal role in Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is said to have a cameo in the film and reportedly he plays a scientist.

