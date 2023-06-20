Top movies whose VFX was better than Adipurush
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 20, 2023
Brhmastra's VFX was so relatable.
Ra. One that was robotic base had great VFX.
VFX of 2.0 needs to be added to the list.
Shivaay had VFX of excellent work.
Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior had VFX scenes that fans could relate to.
Baahubaali: The Beginning had VFX out of the world.
Baahubaali: The Conclusion was also made with VFX.
Dhoom 3 had many VFX scenes.
Krrish had stellar VFX work.
Rajamouli's RRR had brilliant VFX.
Adipurush's VfX is all things rubbish.
The VFX of Adipurush could be so much better.
