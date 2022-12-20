Many Hindutva supporters want Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's movie to be banned as Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected Deepika's saffron-coloured bikini in Besharam Rang song. He called it objectionable.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, Akshay's comments on sanatan dharm, writer Kanika Dhillon's remarks on gau mutra, hijab ban were the reasons for the movie being boycotted.Source: Bollywood
Vijay Devarakonda's movie faced criticism due to Karan Johar's involvement in the same.Source: Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu was fine with her movie going on the boycott trend as she had said that this way her movie would trend on Twitter.Source: Bollywood
Netizens wanted Aamir's movie to be banned because of his comment about not feeling safe in the country surfaced online.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt's movie faced the boycott trend as critics felt that the film promoted violence against men.Source: Bollywood
The boycott trend started in Bollywood post-Sushant Singh's death. Deepika Padukone's movie also had to face the wrath of the same.Source: Bollywood
Netizens found old videos of Ranbir Kapoor speaking about his food preferences.Source: Bollywood
Netizens wanted the movie to be boycotted as they felt Alia was not the correct choice for the movie as she could not do the role.Source: Bollywood
Ajay Devgn soared high with his movie despite critics wanting it to be boycotted. The film got audiences back in the theatres.Source: Bollywood
