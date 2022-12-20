Pathaan

Many Hindutva supporters want Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's movie to be banned as Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra objected Deepika's saffron-coloured bikini in Besharam Rang song. He called it objectionable.

Source: Bollywood

Raksha Bandhan

Reportedly, Akshay's comments on sanatan dharm, writer Kanika Dhillon's remarks on gau mutra, hijab ban were the reasons for the movie being boycotted.

Liger

Vijay Devarakonda's movie faced criticism due to Karan Johar's involvement in the same.

Dobaaraa

Taapsee Pannu was fine with her movie going on the boycott trend as she had said that this way her movie would trend on Twitter.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Netizens wanted Aamir's movie to be banned because of his comment about not feeling safe in the country surfaced online.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt's movie faced the boycott trend as critics felt that the film promoted violence against men.

Gehraiyaaan

The boycott trend started in Bollywood post-Sushant Singh's death. Deepika Padukone's movie also had to face the wrath of the same.

Brahmastra

Netizens found old videos of Ranbir Kapoor speaking about his food preferences.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Netizens wanted the movie to be boycotted as they felt Alia was not the correct choice for the movie as she could not do the role.

Drishyam 2

Ajay Devgn soared high with his movie despite critics wanting it to be boycotted. The film got audiences back in the theatres.

