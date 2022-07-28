Upcoming films with Rs. 300 crore+ budget

From Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan; here is a list of upcoming films with a Rs. 300 crore+ budget.

Brahmastra

Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Kapoor in lead roles. Reportedly, the film is made for Rs. 300 crore.

Adipurush

Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is about Chola dynasty and features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram in main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's starrer film is reportedly made on a Rs. 350 crore.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film is reportedly made on Rs. 300 crores budget.

