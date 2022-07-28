From Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Ponniyin Selvan; here is a list of upcoming films with a Rs. 300 crore+ budget.Source: Bollywood
Ayan Mukherji's fantasy drama Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Kapoor in lead roles. Reportedly, the film is made for Rs. 300 crore.Source: Bollywood
Adipurush features Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon in main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 400 crore.Source: Bollywood
Mani Ratnam's dream project Ponniyin Selvan is about Chola dynasty and features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Vikram in main roles. The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500 crore.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's starrer film is reportedly made on a Rs. 350 crore.Source: Bollywood
Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film is reportedly made on Rs. 300 crores budget.Source: Bollywood
