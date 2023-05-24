Top 10 Indian films that took multiple years to get ready and release

Here is the list of films that took several years in making and release.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2023

A look at movies that are a hard work of several years before releasing in theaters.

Mughal-E-Azam

1960’s cult movie Mughal-E-Azam was made and released in 10 years.

Pakeezah

1972 film Pakeezah took 10 years to complete and release on the big screen.

Tumbbad

Soham Shah’s horror thriller film took 6 years in making.

RRR

Rajamouki took 4 years to make Ram Charan and Jr. NTR’s film.

Baahubali 2

SS Rajamouli invested 5 years to make and release Baahubali 2.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan took 10 years to bring the story of Nambi Narayan to cinemas.

Brahmastra

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra took 5 years to release on big screens.

Bajirao Mastani

Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali took 12 years to make Bajirao Mastani.

Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam took several years to work on PS 1 and bring the period drama in a cinematic experience.

Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam

Reportedly, this film took 6 years to release.

