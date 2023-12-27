Breakup? Top 10 movies, web series on OTT to help you get over the pain

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023

Learn how to move on from a failed relationship and enjoy your single life by watching Queen.

ZNMD is here to teach you how to deal with emotions and relationships.

Pyar Ka Punchnama is a light hearted comedy which will give a good message about living your life after a breakup.

Mismatched is a roller coaster ride and you should definitely watch it.

Permanent roommates is very interesting and entertaining to watch.

As the name suggests, Broken but Beautiful teaches a lot about moving on in life.

A complicated mixture of love and friendship and how to deal with it is shown in ADHM.

Jab We Met gives us a message to choose Aditya over Anshuman if you really want to move on.

Devdas is a tragic as well as classic love story which you must watch.

Tamasha takes us on a journey of self realization which is important to learn

