Breakup? Top 10 movies, web series on OTT to help you get over the pain
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 27, 2023
Learn how to move on from a failed relationship and enjoy your single life by watching Queen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ZNMD is here to teach you how to deal with emotions and relationships.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pyar Ka Punchnama is a light hearted comedy which will give a good message about living your life after a breakup.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mismatched is a roller coaster ride and you should definitely watch it.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Permanent roommates is very interesting and entertaining to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As the name suggests, Broken but Beautiful teaches a lot about moving on in life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A complicated mixture of love and friendship and how to deal with it is shown in ADHM.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab We Met gives us a message to choose Aditya over Anshuman if you really want to move on.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Devdas is a tragic as well as classic love story which you must watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tamasha takes us on a journey of self realization which is important to learn
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Berlin on Netflix, top 10 spin off series to watch on OTT
Find Out More