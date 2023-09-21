Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra's biggest phobia revealed

Parineeti Chopra is all set to get married to Raghav Chadha on September 24. Before her big day, here's something that we all don't know about the lady.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2023
Parineeti Chopra is all set to get married to Raghav Chadha on September 24.
Parineeti has always been the most bubbly and chirpy girl. She is always seen in a happy mode.
The happy girl is currently preparing for her big day. However, before a d-day, here's something we all didn't know about her.
Parineeti Chopra is afraid of snakes. The diva has Ophidiophobia – fear of snakes.
Parineeti is so scared of snakes that she faints whenever she sees them.
Once Parineeti spoke about her fear on The Kapil Sharma Show. She revealed that once her friends were speaking of snakes and she fainted.
This is something really strange, isn't it?
Talking about Pari's wedding, the family is all preparing in full swing.
Parineeti and Raghav had their first ardaas ceremony yesterday. They also had a sufi night.
Parineeti will reportedly get married to Raghav at The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
