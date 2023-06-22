Bridgerton 3 on Netflix to be steamier than earlier seasons? Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington reveals EXCITING deets

Bridgerton 3: New romance

The teaser of the new season was unveiled at Netflix Tudum 2023. Nicola Coughlan has revealed some details.

Bridgerton 3: Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan aka Penelope Featherington is ready to launch herself in the marriage market. This season is all about romance as per the actress.

Bridgerton 3: Luke Newton

Bridgerton 3 will be around Luke Newton. He is back in the Regency after a world tour.

Bridgerton 3: Big Fight

It seems the relationship between Penelope and Eloisse will be shown as strained. Claudia Jessia plays Eloisse.

Bridgerton 3: Bandita Sandhu

It is being said that Indian actress Bandita Sandhu is also a part of Bridgerton 3. We have seen her in October.

Queen Charlotte in demand

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story came in between. It was love story of young queen and king. Fans loved it.

Queen Charlotte couple

India Amarteifio was wonderful on Queen Charlotte while Corey Mylchreest played the young King George.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bridgerton 2 left a mark

Fans loved Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey as Kanthony. We will see Kate Sharma in a fresh look in Bridgerton 3.

Bridgerton 1 was a bumper hit

Fans were in love with the chemistry of the lead stars. The lovemaking sequences got everyone hooked.

Bridgerton's first couple

Rege-Jean Page played the role of Simon while Phoebe Dynevor was the naive Daphne. They had terrific chemistry.

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes

The Bridgerton novels are written by Julia Quinn. American producer Shonda Rhimes has made the blockbuster series for Netflix

