Bridgerton and more Top 10 romance web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

Emily in Paris is the perfect choice if you're a fashion enthusiast searching for a seductive romance series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Vampire Diaries is a must watch if you are into thrilling romance shows featuring good looking actors.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bridgerton is another romantic television series that you will undoubtedly enjoy watching. It has lavish palaces, glamorous ball gowns, and all the elements you would expect.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends, the renowned romantic comedy drama, follows the lives of six best friends who reside in New York City.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Grey's Anatomy, another one of Shonda Rhimes' finest romance TV series, is also highly recommended.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Outlander is another show that will make you fall head over heels in love. Based in 1945 on an epic tale of an English combat nurse, the show tells its story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Netflix original series "Heartstopper" centers on the developing romance between Charlie (played by Joe Locke) and Nick (played by Kit Connor), two secondary school students.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the romantic comedy series Feel Good, Canadian comedian Mae Martin plays herself as she battles a drug addiction while living in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Riverdale definitely gives the innocent, folkloric Archie comics from your youth a seductive twist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Virgin River follows the story of a nurse practitioner who chooses to move to the isolated town of Virgin River, California in the hopes of starting over.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aamir Khan to Ranveer Singh, Top 10 best method actors of Bollywood

 

 Find Out More