Broken to Permanent room 2: Top 9 romantic web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023

Tanya and Mikesh plan to stay in a live in relationship. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Veer and Sameera cross paths when he wishes to buy her house. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tanie and Sumer reunite coincidentally after years of separation. Watch on ZEE5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhruv and Kavya's journey of love will keep you hooked. Watc on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two teens strike up a tentative friendship but fall in love eventually. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two people from different backgrounds fall in love. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Two singers get on an incredible journey of self-discovery. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rajat, the class topper, falls for Ishita and their love journey will give you major goals. Available on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Short series of young adults who navigate their way into love. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aashram 3 actress Esha Gupta flaunts her curves and goddess body in recent pictures

 

 Find Out More