ARMY, today, we will be looking at the list of books read by Suga aka Min Yoongi. We have come up with 5 books from Suga's reading list.
Y'all would know about RM being an avid reader. However, Suga too is fond of reading and has been spotted carrying books with him.
Sohn Won Pyung's book talks about Yunjae, a boy who was born with a condition called Alexithymia that makes it hard for him to feel emotions like fear or anger. After a sudden tragedy, he meets Gon who bullies him. But the two eventually strike an unlikely friendship.
David Kessler joined hands with one of the important thinkers of the 20th century, Elisabeth Kübler-Ross. In the book, they discuss the practical and spiritual lessons we need to learn so that we can live life to its fullest in every moment.
Janet S. Klosko and Jeffrey E. Young are both renowned psychologists in America. They wrote this book which helps readers to free themselves from negative life patterns.
Suga has read diverse kinds of books. Here's one by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake which as per GoodReads, talks about the Japanese phenomenon that teaches us the simple yet profound lessons required to liberate our real selves and find lasting happiness.
Yes, Suga has also read a Sigmund Freud book. The Interpretation of Dreams talks about the unconscious mind by discussing dreams. It discusses the Oedipus complex.
So, which of the books from Suga's reading list has inspired you the most? Or have you read it all already, ARMY?
