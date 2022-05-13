Run BTS funniest episodes

Hey BTS ARMY, binge on these HILARIOUS Run BTS episodes while waiting for the OST from BTS Proof!

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 24

BTS have to fight against Zombies to get free passes to the amusement park!

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 33, 34

When BTS members couldn’t handle the Manito games and it turned chaotic.  

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 63, 64, 65

BTS go to school and are divided into two teams where they play games. It’s CHAOS!  

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 81, 82

Watch the Hyung line battle with the Maknaes in the VR games Arena.

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episodes 83, 84, 85

Watch the BTS members turn kids while playing water sports during their summer outing.

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 100, 101

Watch BTS celebrate the 100 episodes of Run BTS by playing sports but with a twist.

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 112, 113

BTS returns to school only it’s a Dalbang school where the boys are divided into teams of two each with Jin serving as MC.

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 118, 119

BTS members have to find clues and click pictures accordingly. But beware of the spy!

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 126, 127

777 Lucky Seven is where BTS members have to play a series of games and pass different levels to go home.

Source: Bollywood

Run BTS – Episode 131, 132

Watch BTS members debate on some hilarious topic and avoid getting drenched in water.  

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 9 sarees from Malavika Mohanan’s wardrobe that are steal-worthy

 Find Out More