BTS: As RM aka Namjoon gets prestigious Korean Defence ambassadorship; here are 12 Top facts about his family

BTS: RM gets appointed as the ambassador for The Ministry Of National Defense's Excavation Team. This is the latest feather in his cap. Here is what you need to know about his family background
Hailed as one of the most influential figures in modern pop culture, BTS leader RM aka Namjoon has got a new prestigious position.
While it is unclear whether it is part of his military duties or not, RM has been appointed as ambassador of Korea's Ministry Of National Defense's Excavation Team. The formal ceremony is on June 1.
The teams find out remains of Korean soldiers and make sure they are returned to their families. It is a humanitarian endeavor.
The leader of RM is a recognized songwriter, music producer, rapper and vocalist. His last album Indigo was critically acclaimed. Let us look at his background.
He mentioned on P Sick show that his father worked in SK Energy. He has retired now. He is an engineer.
His father wanted his son to pursue engineering. He told him that there is a lot of money in the energy and petroleum sector and wanted him to venture in it.
Namjoon's mother brought him his first microphone. She understood her son's aspirations to make it big as a musician and songwriter which he felt is his calling.
The struggle during the trainee days left his mother unsure. She once told him to resume his education and pursue music as a hobby.
Unlike other BTS members, Jin and he come from well off families. His mother is a real estate dealer.
RM aka Namjoon has said that he is a good son. He pampers his parents a lot, and their relatives envy them.
We know that he had developed a craze to collect Pokemon stickers. His father also went to convenience stores to hunt them down for his son. Cute naa!
