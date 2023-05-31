BTS: As RM aka Namjoon gets prestigious Korean Defence ambassadorship; here are 12 Top facts about his family

BTS: RM gets appointed as the ambassador for The Ministry Of National Defense's Excavation Team. This is the latest feather in his cap. Here is what you need to know about his family background

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023