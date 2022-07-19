BTS and their celebrity crushes

BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, all have celebrity crushes like you and I. Let's check out the Bangtan Boys' Hollywood crushes. 

RM aka Kim Namjoon 

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, formerly known as Rap Monster, has a crush on Blake Lively. P.S. Ryan Reynolds wants to know your location. Teehee. Blake is a DIVA. 

Jin aka Kim Seokjin 

Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin has a huge crush on Anne Hathaway. Well, who doesn't? She is super pretty. Jin proves that he admires beauty as an asset. 

Suga aka Min Yoongi

Min Yoongi has been crushing Scarlett Johansson aka the Black Widow from the Marvel series. Suga loves women who are tough. No surprise there!  

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok

Hobi has a crush on Amanda Seyfried and a big one. They both have naturally gorgeous smiles. Hobi is the sunshine of BTS and Amanda is gorgeous, just like sunshine.

Jimin aka Park Jimin

Park Jimin seems a fan of romance movies. He has a huge crush on Rachel McAdams of Notebook fame. Rachel is a talented performer. 

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

Taehyung has a crush on two actresses. One is Rachel McAdams and the other is Lily Collins. Aww, both are super pretty. And Taehyung himself is most handsome. 

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook 

Kookie, poor Jungkookie couldn't remember the name of the actress nor the movie she acted in. He had her face in front of his eyes but couldn't name her. It's been long, he would have learned her name by now. 

BTS aka Bangtan Boys 

Well, it's so relatable to see BTS, who are crushes of countless people in the world, crushing on the same celebrities like us, don't you think? 

