BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Kim Taehyung and Jungkook, all have celebrity crushes like you and I. Let's check out the Bangtan Boys' Hollywood crushes.Source: Bollywood
BTS leader Kim Namjoon, formerly known as Rap Monster, has a crush on Blake Lively. P.S. Ryan Reynolds wants to know your location. Teehee. Blake is a DIVA.Source: Bollywood
Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin has a huge crush on Anne Hathaway. Well, who doesn't? She is super pretty. Jin proves that he admires beauty as an asset.Source: Bollywood
Min Yoongi has been crushing Scarlett Johansson aka the Black Widow from the Marvel series. Suga loves women who are tough. No surprise there!Source: Bollywood
Hobi has a crush on Amanda Seyfried and a big one. They both have naturally gorgeous smiles. Hobi is the sunshine of BTS and Amanda is gorgeous, just like sunshine.Source: Bollywood
Park Jimin seems a fan of romance movies. He has a huge crush on Rachel McAdams of Notebook fame. Rachel is a talented performer.Source: Bollywood
Taehyung has a crush on two actresses. One is Rachel McAdams and the other is Lily Collins. Aww, both are super pretty. And Taehyung himself is most handsome.Source: Bollywood
Kookie, poor Jungkookie couldn't remember the name of the actress nor the movie she acted in. He had her face in front of his eyes but couldn't name her. It's been long, he would have learned her name by now.Source: Bollywood
Well, it's so relatable to see BTS, who are crushes of countless people in the world, crushing on the same celebrities like us, don't you think?Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!