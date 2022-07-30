BTS members’ biggest phobias

BTS ARMY, let's get to know what phobias aka fears do band members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have? Let's find out.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

BTS RM's phobia

BTS leader RM is usually not afraid of anything. However, rumours suggest that he does fear elephants. RM is very difficult to scare.

Source: Bollywood

BTS: Jin's phobia

Jin has a phobia of insects. He is also scared of ghosts. Kim Seokjin, even the insects and the ghosts are attracted to Mr Worldwide Handsome.

Source: Bollywood

BTS: Suga's phobia

Suga is a very tough-looking Lil meow meow. He is a wise soul but is scared of firecrackers.

Source: Bollywood

BTS: J-Hope's phobia

Hobi would bravely say he is not afraid of anything but would get scared at the smallest of things. He is afraid of snakes and insects and rollercoasters.

Source: Bollywood

BTS: Jimin's phobia

Jimin aka Park Jimin has Lepidopterophobia which is a fear of butterflies or moths. That's interesting because he once bravely saved Hobi from a huge moth.

Source: Bollywood

BTS' V's phobia

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is scared of heights. Taetae is also afraid of lizards, bees, and mice.

Source: Bollywood

BTS: Jungkook's phobia

BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is very scared of microwaves. It is said that he is afraid of cats but it is only a rumour.

Source: Bollywood

BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is very scared of microwaves. It is said that he is afraid of cats but it is only a rumour.

So, what do you think about BTS members and their phobias? Do you share the same phobias as either of BTS members?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta aka Babita’s diet SECRETS revealed

 Find Out More