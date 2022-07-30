BTS ARMY, let's get to know what phobias aka fears do band members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook have? Let's find out.Source: Bollywood
BTS leader RM is usually not afraid of anything. However, rumours suggest that he does fear elephants. RM is very difficult to scare.Source: Bollywood
Jin has a phobia of insects. He is also scared of ghosts. Kim Seokjin, even the insects and the ghosts are attracted to Mr Worldwide Handsome.Source: Bollywood
Suga is a very tough-looking Lil meow meow. He is a wise soul but is scared of firecrackers.Source: Bollywood
Hobi would bravely say he is not afraid of anything but would get scared at the smallest of things. He is afraid of snakes and insects and rollercoasters.Source: Bollywood
Jimin aka Park Jimin has Lepidopterophobia which is a fear of butterflies or moths. That's interesting because he once bravely saved Hobi from a huge moth.Source: Bollywood
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is scared of heights. Taetae is also afraid of lizards, bees, and mice.Source: Bollywood
BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook is very scared of microwaves. It is said that he is afraid of cats but it is only a rumour.Source: Bollywood
So, what do you think about BTS members and their phobias? Do you share the same phobias as either of BTS members?Source: Bollywood
