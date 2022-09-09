BTS members dropped conducted a live session on the occasion of Chuseok 2022 and greeted the ARMYs. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - all wore Hanboks and looked very handsome indeed.Source: Bollywood
RM, BTS' leader, has been nominated for the Most Handsome Man by TC Candler. And his pictures justify why he deserves to be on the list.
Diving into the fanfics, Kim Namjoon aka RM gives us the aura of the prince who went into self-exile.
Jin's pictures don't justify his real handsomeness. Oftentimes, ARMYs who've seen him live reveal so and we believe it.
He does give out the prince vibes in these pictures, doesn't he? The prince who's quite popular amongst everyone.
BTS' Suga is born with an affable personality. His calm demeanour and the sheer need to be in his own space is a vibe!
If Suga is a prince, he'd be the calmest prince yet the most savage one if he decided to share his views
Hobi will always be the sunshine of BTS. He looks so calm and serene, doesn't he?
If Hobi is a prince, he'd follow rules all the time. He'd be a strict disciplinarian.
Jimin aka Park Jimin is very innocent and kind amongst the BTS members. He gives out the same energy in his Chuseok Dalmajung merch pics.
The kind yet the little prince, who'd make everyone fall in love, that'd be Jimin.
V always stands out with his adorable personality. He would switch his sides in the blink of an eye. From goofy little kid to the most handsome man, Kim Taehyung aces his Chuseok look.
In the fanfic world, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung would be the most handsome prince.
Uff, this picture of the Golden Maknae, Jungkook, he looks so calm and at peace. The angle is so amazing too.
In the fanfic world, Jungkook, the youngest prince would be naughty but would most likely get away with it.
