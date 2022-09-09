BTS Chuseok merch pics are wallpaper-worthy

BTS members dropped conducted a live session on the occasion of Chuseok 2022 and greeted the ARMYs. The septet - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - all wore Hanboks and looked very handsome indeed.

BTS RM - the handsome leader

RM, BTS' leader, has been nominated for the Most Handsome Man by TC Candler. And his pictures justify why he deserves to be on the list.

BTS RM - secret prince

Diving into the fanfics, Kim Namjoon aka RM gives us the aura of the prince who went into self-exile.

BTS Jin - the worldwide handsome

Jin's pictures don't justify his real handsomeness. Oftentimes, ARMYs who've seen him live reveal so and we believe it.

BTS Jin - the stately prince

He does give out the prince vibes in these pictures, doesn't he? The prince who's quite popular amongst everyone.

BTS Suga - affable personality

BTS' Suga is born with an affable personality. His calm demeanour and the sheer need to be in his own space is a vibe!

BTS Suga - the calm prince

If Suga is a prince, he'd be the calmest prince yet the most savage one if he decided to share his views

BTS J-Hope - charming as always

Hobi will always be the sunshine of BTS. He looks so calm and serene, doesn't he?

BTS J-Hope - a little strict prince

If Hobi is a prince, he'd follow rules all the time. He'd be a strict disciplinarian.

BTS Jimin - the kind soul

Jimin aka Park Jimin is very innocent and kind amongst the BTS members. He gives out the same energy in his Chuseok Dalmajung merch pics.

BTS Jimin - the little prince

The kind yet the little prince, who'd make everyone fall in love, that'd be Jimin.

BTS V - adorable one

V always stands out with his adorable personality. He would switch his sides in the blink of an eye. From goofy little kid to the most handsome man, Kim Taehyung aces his Chuseok look.

BTS V - the handsome prince

In the fanfic world, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung would be the most handsome prince.

BTS Jungkook - the Golden Maknae

Uff, this picture of the Golden Maknae, Jungkook, he looks so calm and at peace. The angle is so amazing too.

BTS Jungkook - youngest prince

In the fanfic world, Jungkook, the youngest prince would be naughty but would most likely get away with it.

