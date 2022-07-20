Jungkook's real name and meaning

BTS' Golden Maknae's full name is Jeon Jungkook. And just like Jin, Jimin and V, JK was named by his grandfather as well. The meaning of Jungkook's name is 'the pillar of the nation.' However, Kookie said he wasn't so sure. ARMY is sure that you and the rest of the BTS members are pillars of the nation.

Source: Bollywood