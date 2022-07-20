Hey BTS ARMY, we will be having a dekko at the real names of BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.Source: Bollywood
Each of the BTS members has a cool stage name. While some have used their own name or the shortened version of their names, each member has a unique identity.Source: Bollywood
BTS leader RM's real name is Kim Namjoon. The meaning of Namjoon's name translates to 'the genius from South'. In the Chinese alphabet, RM's name is written as '金南俊' in which the character '南' means South Korea.Source: Bollywood
The eldest BTS member has been named Kim Seokjin by his grandfather. The name of his meaning is 'a great treasure'. Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin is truly a treasure for the ARMY.Source: Bollywood
Suga's real name is Min Yoongi or Min Yunki. The rapper shared that he doesn't know the meaning behind his name but there's a Hanja character '其' which has been passed on generations in his family. His name in Hanja reads '閔玧其'.Source: Bollywood
Jack in the Box hitmaker J-Hope's real name is Jung Hoseok. His parents named him after being inspired by a temple they would visit. The meaning of his name is 'a name that will spread throughout the entire country.' Guess what? J-Hope is famous across the globe.Source: Bollywood
Jimin's real name is Park Jimin. Just like Jin, Jimin was named by his grandfather too. Jimin's real name stands for someone whose 'wisdom will reach higher than the sky'. Aww, Jimin is kind and pure soul.Source: Bollywood
BTS V's real name is Kim Taehyung which is equally popular. He was named by his grandfather too. Taehyung name stands for 'all wishes will come true' or 'everything will work out in the end.' Indeed, Taetae is fulfilling all his wishes.Source: Bollywood
BTS' Golden Maknae's full name is Jeon Jungkook. And just like Jin, Jimin and V, JK was named by his grandfather as well. The meaning of Jungkook's name is 'the pillar of the nation.' However, Kookie said he wasn't so sure. ARMY is sure that you and the rest of the BTS members are pillars of the nation.Source: Bollywood
