BTS is the biggest brand as it dominates November rankings; Check Top 10 Kpop boy bands
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023
BTS is leading with a thumping 9,173,202 brand value points.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS is on hiatus with some members fulfilling their mandatory military services.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Seventeen is at number 2 with 5,319,383 points.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
NCT got 3,630,678. It is placed 3rd on the November rankings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RIIZE is placed number 4 with 2,466,798 brand value points.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
EXO got 2,264,965 brand value points and is placed at number 5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stray Kids grabbed 6th place with 2,067,739 brand value points.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Boyz accumulated 1,920,403 brand value points. Hence, it is placed 7th on the list of November rankings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ZEROBASEONE got 1,640,129 points. It is placed 8th.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Super Junior 1,430,186 points. It is at number 9.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taking the 10th spot is TREASURE with 1,358,090 points.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan's most loved cameo appearances
Find Out More