BTS is the biggest brand as it dominates November rankings; Check Top 10 Kpop boy bands

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 13, 2023

BTS is leading with a thumping 9,173,202 brand value points. 

BTS is on hiatus with some members fulfilling their mandatory military services. 

Seventeen is at number 2 with 5,319,383 points.

NCT got 3,630,678. It is placed 3rd on the November rankings. 

RIIZE is placed number 4 with 2,466,798 brand value points.  

EXO got 2,264,965 brand value points and is placed at number 5.  

Stray Kids grabbed 6th place with 2,067,739 brand value points. 

The Boyz accumulated 1,920,403 brand value points. Hence, it is placed 7th on the list of November rankings. 

ZEROBASEONE got 1,640,129 points. It is placed 8th. 

Super Junior 1,430,186 points. It is at number 9. 

Taking the 10th spot is TREASURE with 1,358,090 points. 

