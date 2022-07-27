Hola, BTS ARMY, today, we will be having a dekko at BTS member Jimin aka Park Jimin's amazing photoshoots and some unknown facts.Source: Bollywood
Jimin aka Park Jimin is the third youngest member of BTS. He is known for his amazing vocals and dance. He is a part of vocal, dance and visual line.Source: Bollywood
Jimin was born on 13 October 1995. Jimin's sun sign is Libra. He is a very kind, pure-hearted baby Mochi.Source: Bollywood
ARMY, Baby Mochi is given by James, but Jimin has other nicknames such as Chimchim, Ddochi, Jiminie, mocha, manggaeddeok (rice cake) and prince of Busan. He was called Ddochi because of his cute puppy-like appearance.Source: Bollywood
Thank God that Jimin went ahead with his own name for the stage name as a BTS member. Imagine him as Baby J or Young Kid. Um, he does look a lot like Baby J though.Source: Bollywood
Jimin once revealed that if he feels depressed or sad, he drinks a cup of hot chocolate. He says it makes him forget everything instantly.Source: Bollywood
Jimin's go-to person in V aka Kim Taehyung. Usually, Jimin likes to solve his own problems, however, whenever he is stuck, he often asks V for help.Source: Bollywood
BTS' member Park Jimin always wanted to be a singer. He had expressed so to his parents at a very young age and they were quite supportive. But if not an idol, Jimin would have been a police officer.Source: Bollywood
A zoophilist is a person who loves animals. BTS' Jimin is also fond of animals. He once shared that he would like to have the ability to talk to animals.Source: Bollywood
Usually, men/boys get embarrassed when dressed up as a woman/girl but that's not the case with BTS' Jimin aka Park Jimin. He thinks dressing up as a girl is quite cute.Source: Bollywood
Jimin's performances or even rehearsals are incomplete without eyeliner. He says applying eyeliner is very crucial for him. It helps him enhance his expressions or else he gets very shy.Source: Bollywood
Talking about Jimin's comfort in wearing women's clothing, well, once at a school festival he wore a woman's hanbok and bagged the first prize.Source: Bollywood
