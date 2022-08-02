BTS’ Jimin’s rumoured girlfriends

BTS’ Jimin is one of the most popular K-pop band members and he has been in the news for dating many girls…

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

BTS’ Jimin’s relationships

While he hasn’t spoken up about his love life openly, here’s a look at Korean beauties he was linked up with.

Jimin – Song Da Eun

Recently, there were reports that Jimin is dating actress Song Da Eun.

Jimin – Red Velvet’s Seulgi

In 2016, after seeing some similarities in the social media posts of Jimin and Seulgi, fans started speculating that the two are dating.

Jimin – KARA’s Han Seungyeon

Jimin and Han’s dating rumours started when in an interview she told Weekly Idol, “He has caught my eye.”

Jimin – MAMAMOO's Hwasa

Well, ARMY was quite shocked to hear about the dating rumours of Jimin and Hwasa.

Jimin – TWICE's Jeongyeon

A video of Jimin and Jeongyeon interacting with each other had gone viral and ARMY had thought that they dating.

Who is Jimin dating?

Well, only Jimin can let us know whom is he currently dating.

