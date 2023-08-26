BTS, Johnny Depp and more International celebs who love Indian Cuisine

Shivani Pawaskar

Paul Rudd

Friends star loves a good Lucknowi Biryani and Naan. In fact, his daughter loves Indian food too.

Julia Roberts

Julia loves Aloo Gobi, Kadhai Paneer with Roti!

Brad Pitt

Babylon actor ate Chicken Korma, butter chicken and garlic Naan at an Indian restaurant in New Zealand.

Tom Cruise

Mission Impossible star has gorged on Chicken Tikka Masala whilst in London.

Madonna

The Papa Don’t Preach singer loves steamed Idli.

Johnny Depp

The Pirates of the Caribbean star is fond of Chicken Tikka Masala, Prawns Samosa and Dal Makhani.

Lady Gaga

The Bad Romance singer loves spicy curries.

BTS

Jungkook and Jimin enjoyed Chicken Makhani with Naan and praised it too.

Matt Damon

Ford vs Ferrari star hogged on Chicken Tikka and stuffed Naan.

Mandy Moore

This Is Us actress loves Kebabs and Litti Chokha.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Transformers star loved Mughlai food when he visited Delhi.

Will Smith

The MIB and Aladdin star is a huge fan of Chicken Tikka Masala.  

