BTS, Johnny Depp and more International celebs who love Indian Cuisine

Not just Indian movies, Hollywood celebs love Desi food too. Check List...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 26, 2023
Friends star loves a good Lucknowi Biryani and Naan. In fact, his daughter loves Indian food too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Julia loves Aloo Gobi, Kadhai Paneer with Roti!Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Babylon actor ate Chicken Korma, butter chicken and garlic Naan at an Indian restaurant in New Zealand.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mission Impossible star has gorged on Chicken Tikka Masala whilst in London.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Papa Don’t Preach singer loves steamed Idli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Pirates of the Caribbean star is fond of Chicken Tikka Masala, Prawns Samosa and Dal Makhani.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Bad Romance singer loves spicy curries.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jungkook and Jimin enjoyed Chicken Makhani with Naan and praised it too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ford vs Ferrari star hogged on Chicken Tikka and stuffed Naan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This Is Us actress loves Kebabs and Litti Chokha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Transformers star loved Mughlai food when he visited Delhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The MIB and Aladdin star is a huge fan of Chicken Tikka Masala.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!