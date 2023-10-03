BTS’ Jungkook clears the air around his dating life, reacts to video of a pregnant girl

BTS' youngest member has finally opened up on his dating life and the rumours about a pregnant woman in a viral video.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Jungkook reacts to dating rumours 

BTS members often get embroiled in dating rumours every now and then. And same is true with Golden Maknae, Jungkook.

ARMY asks 

Jungkook recently answered one of the most asked questions that is, whether Jungkook is dating anyone. 

Jungkook responds

The Seven hitmaker clarified that he does not have a girlfriend and people need to stop talking about these things. 

Jungkook is busy 

The popular South Korean singer states that he just wants to work and doesn't feel like having a girlfriend right now. 

Jungkook's solution 

To put an end to the rumours, Jungkook asked the ARMY to tell people that he is their boyfriend or friend or younger brother or family. 

Viral video 

Recently, a video clip went viral in which a man was seen hugging a woman in the room. It was said that the man was Jungkook. There were rumours about the girl being pregnant as well. 

ARMY fumes

The furious ARMY asked Jungkook to sue the one who made the video and maligned his image. 

Jungkook refuses

The Run BTS singer asked ARMY to leave it be and that there's no need to sue them just don't give attention.

Jungkook about haters 

Recently, Jungkook revealed being grateful for the haters who invest their time in him. 

Savage Jungkook

Jungkook shares that he does not like them and loves and works for those to support him. 

Jungkook new album 

Meanwhile, the BTS member is planning to drop his first solo album by the end of 2023. 

Recent success

For now, Jungkook is basking in the success of her recent release, 3D. 

