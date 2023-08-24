BTS Jungkook gets clean chit in Seven plagiarism matter; a look at Golden Maknae's controversies

BTS Jungkook gets cleared in the Seven plagiarism matter which was started by the maker of song Time Of Mask. Korean tabloid Dispatch has debunked it with proofsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023
BTS member Jungkook and HYBE has got clean chit in Seven Plagiarism matter
Dispatch has found out that there's no similarity between Seven and Time Of Mask
HYBE said allegations of Yang Joon Young were one-sided and did not meet criteria
Dispatch shared notes and music sheets of the two songs to dispel gossip
He was caught in a backdoor advertising matter in 2021 which made news
Fair Trade Commission of Korea said JK did not violate any rules or regulations
He had worn a tee which was from a brand owned by his brother
The Golden Maknae had gone to a club in Itaewon during COVID-19 restrictions
He was not alone. Others like Cha Eun-woo, Mingyu and Jaehyun were there too
HYBE sent out an official apology and he also tested negative
This happened when BTS took a break. It was from Geoje Island
BTS label HYBE has threatened legal action against the dating scandal
