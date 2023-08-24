BTS Jungkook gets clean chit in Seven plagiarism matter; a look at Golden Maknae's controversies

BTS Jungkook gets cleared in the Seven plagiarism matter which was started by the maker of song Time Of Mask. Korean tabloid Dispatch has debunked it with proofs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2023

Clean chit for BTS' Jungkook

BTS member Jungkook and HYBE has got clean chit in Seven Plagiarism matter

Dispatch reveals truths

Dispatch has found out that there's no similarity between Seven and Time Of Mask

Nonsense issue

HYBE said allegations of Yang Joon Young were one-sided and did not meet criteria

Dispatch brings notes

Dispatch shared notes and music sheets of the two songs to dispel gossip

Not the first time

He was caught in a backdoor advertising matter in 2021 which made news

Jungkook won

Fair Trade Commission of Korea said JK did not violate any rules or regulations

Trouble over tee

He had worn a tee which was from a brand owned by his brother

Jungkook Itaewon matter

The Golden Maknae had gone to a club in Itaewon during COVID-19 restrictions

Jungkook and other idols

He was not alone. Others like Cha Eun-woo, Mingyu and Jaehyun were there too

Jungkook apology

HYBE sent out an official apology and he also tested negative

Dating tattooist

This happened when BTS took a break. It was from Geoje Island

Legal action

BTS label HYBE has threatened legal action against the dating scandal

