BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage: Where, when to watch it – all you need to know
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023
Jungkook is the second last BTS member to drop his solo album. The Golden Maknae's album is called Golden.
Jungkook has been promoting the same in the West for a while. And now, it's time for a showcase.
Jungkook will perform live on stage on 20th November 2023.
Jungkook will be seen performing at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul.
The concert is going to be live but it will also be streamed live for the ARMYs who cannot watch it live in Jangchung.
The performance will be broadcast live on the Weverse app.
ARMYs can also watch it on a web version of the App.
YouTube streaming is also happening, as per reports.
Big Hit Entertainment is also going to drop the live performance later on their official YouTube handle.
Subs will be provided in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish on the Weverse App.
The Golden Maknae will perform on 3D, Closer to You, Seven - explicit version, Standing Next To You and more songs.
