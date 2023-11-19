BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN Live On Stage: Where, when to watch it – all you need to know

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 19, 2023

Jungkook is the second last BTS member to drop his solo album. The Golden Maknae's album is called Golden. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook has been promoting the same in the West for a while. And now, it's time for a showcase. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook will perform live on stage on 20th November 2023. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook will be seen performing at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The concert is going to be live but it will also be streamed live for the ARMYs who cannot watch it live in Jangchung. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The performance will be broadcast live on the Weverse app. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ARMYs can also watch it on a web version of the App. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

YouTube streaming is also happening, as per reports. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Big Hit Entertainment is also going to drop the live performance later on their official YouTube handle. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Subs will be provided in English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, and Spanish on the Weverse App.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Golden Maknae will perform on 3D, Closer to You, Seven - explicit version, Standing Next To You and more songs. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal to join Jawan, Gadar 2 in showcasing father-son dynamics; will it repeat box office success too?

 

 Find Out More