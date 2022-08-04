BTS describe their ideal woman

Hey ARMY, let's check out Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's descriptions of their ideal woman type...

BTS RM's ideal woman type

RM is a Sapiosexual person. He himself is intelligent and hence he wants someone who's sexy to the brain. She should also be thoughtful and confident.

BTS Jin's ideal woman type

BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the eldest member and Mr Worldwide Handsome. He wants a girl whose personality resembles that of a cute little puppy. She should be kind and should also know cooking. She should also take good care of Jin.

BTS Suga's ideal woman type

Suga aka Min Yoongi is quite chill with his ideal type. He isn't bothered about the look but she should be interested in music, especially hip hop.

BTS J-Hope's ideal woman type

Hobi aka Jun Hoseok wants a woman who'd love him a lot. She should know how to cook and she should also be a thinker. Hobi is a thinker and always has different perspectives.

BTS Jimin's ideal woman type

Jimin aka Park Jimin described his ideal type in his own way. He wants a nice, kind and cute girl. And she should be shorter than him. Teehee.

BTS V's ideal woman type

Va aka Kim Taehyung described his ideal type as someone who'd only love him and would also take care of him. He wants someone who has a lot of aegyo (cuteness).

BTS Jungkook's ideal woman type

Jungkook has some specific set. He wants someone who's at least 168 cm. However, she should be smaller than him. She should be a good wife and know cooking. She should be smart and have pretty legs. And additionally, she should be good at singing.

Bangtan Boys dating life

Bangtan Boys have been fairly private about their relationships and family, that is, their personal life. However, they have been linked to a lot of South Korean and other celebrities or popular personalities.

