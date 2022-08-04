Hey ARMY, let's check out Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook's descriptions of their ideal woman type...Source: Bollywood
RM is a Sapiosexual person. He himself is intelligent and hence he wants someone who's sexy to the brain. She should also be thoughtful and confident.Source: Bollywood
BTS Jin aka Kim Seokjin is the eldest member and Mr Worldwide Handsome. He wants a girl whose personality resembles that of a cute little puppy. She should be kind and should also know cooking. She should also take good care of Jin.Source: Bollywood
Suga aka Min Yoongi is quite chill with his ideal type. He isn't bothered about the look but she should be interested in music, especially hip hop.Source: Bollywood
Hobi aka Jun Hoseok wants a woman who'd love him a lot. She should know how to cook and she should also be a thinker. Hobi is a thinker and always has different perspectives.Source: Bollywood
Jimin aka Park Jimin described his ideal type in his own way. He wants a nice, kind and cute girl. And she should be shorter than him. Teehee.Source: Bollywood
Va aka Kim Taehyung described his ideal type as someone who'd only love him and would also take care of him. He wants someone who has a lot of aegyo (cuteness).Source: Bollywood
Jungkook has some specific set. He wants someone who's at least 168 cm. However, she should be smaller than him. She should be a good wife and know cooking. She should be smart and have pretty legs. And additionally, she should be good at singing.Source: Bollywood
Bangtan Boys have been fairly private about their relationships and family, that is, their personal life. However, they have been linked to a lot of South Korean and other celebrities or popular personalities.Source: Bollywood
