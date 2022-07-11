BTS taking over 

BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are currently one of the most popular boybands in the world. BTS consists of band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.   

BTS is more than just a popular boyband

BTS are not just a popular South Korean boyband, but they are the greatest influencers in the world right now. Let's check out the educational qualification of BTS members...

RM education qualification

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon graduated from the Global Cyber University in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing a master's from Hanyang Virtual University in Advertising and Communication. 

Jin education qualification

Jin aka Kim Seokjin is an acting major alumnus of Konkuk University. He has currently enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University for his further education.  

Suga education qualification

Suga did his bachelors in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education from Global Cyber University. He completed his degree in Advertising and Communication from Hanyang Cyber University in 2020.   

J-Hope education qualification

Like Suga and RM, J-Hope too holds a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education from Global Cyber University. He is currently enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for an MBA in Advertising and Communication.    

Jimin education qualification

Park Jimin graduated from the Global Cyber University in Broadcasting and Entertainment. He has been enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for his higher education. 

Taehyung education qualification

Kim Taehyung graduated with Jimin in Broadcasting and Entertainment from GCU as well. He too has enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for a master's in Advertising and Communication.  

Jungkook education qualification

Jungkook recently graduated from the Global Cyber University. He majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education just like his hyungs. 

