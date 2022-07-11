BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeodan are currently one of the most popular boybands in the world. BTS consists of band members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.Source: Bollywood
BTS are not just a popular South Korean boyband, but they are the greatest influencers in the world right now. Let's check out the educational qualification of BTS members...Source: Bollywood
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon graduated from the Global Cyber University in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education. He is pursuing a master's from Hanyang Virtual University in Advertising and Communication.Source: Bollywood
Jin aka Kim Seokjin is an acting major alumnus of Konkuk University. He has currently enrolled at Hanyang Cyber University for his further education.Source: Bollywood
Suga did his bachelors in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education from Global Cyber University. He completed his degree in Advertising and Communication from Hanyang Cyber University in 2020.Source: Bollywood
Like Suga and RM, J-Hope too holds a degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education from Global Cyber University. He is currently enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for an MBA in Advertising and Communication.Source: Bollywood
Park Jimin graduated from the Global Cyber University in Broadcasting and Entertainment. He has been enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for his higher education.Source: Bollywood
Kim Taehyung graduated with Jimin in Broadcasting and Entertainment from GCU as well. He too has enrolled at the Hanyang Cyber University for a master's in Advertising and Communication.Source: Bollywood
Jungkook recently graduated from the Global Cyber University. He majored in Broadcasting and Entertainment Education just like his hyungs.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!