BTS members and their Instagram popularity

BTS members made their Instagram debut a couple of months ago and have been taking over a lot of popular celebrities in the number of followers. 

Shivani Pawaskar

It was December 2021 when the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook - decided to make their Instagram account. It had led to glitches on Instagram. Let's check which BTS member has how many followers on Instagram.  

 BTS RM's Instagram followers

RM aka Kim Namjoon is the leader of BTS. His Instagram handle is called @rkive. He has about 36.5M followers with over 100 posts. His posts usually consist of random clicks from museums and places Joonie went Namjooning. 

BTS Jin's Instagram followers 

Mr Worldwide handsome Jin aka Kim Seokjin of BTS' Instagram handle is @jin. He has about 38M followers and about 60+ posts. Jin usually posts pictures of himself from various events and places he's been to. 

 BTS Suga's Instagram followers

Suga aka Min Yoongi has an Instagram handle by the name of his other stage name @agustd. Suga has about 37.1M followers with 50 plus posts. Yoongi's posts are his pictures, candid, soft selfies and more. 

BTS J-Hope's Instagram followers 

Hobi is the most experienced Instagrammers among the members. He has a definite style which includes his wardrobe, profiles, photoshoots and more. J-Hope's Instagram handle is called @uarmyhope. J-Hope enjoys 38M followers and has about 120 plus posts on his profile. 

BTS Jimin's Instagram followers 

Jimin aka Park Jimin is the least active member of BTS on Instagram. His Instagram handle is called @j.m. Jimin has a 40.4M fan following on IG with only 23 posts. 

BTS V's Instagram followers

Kim Taehyung has the highest Instagram followers amongst the BTS members. He has 48.1M followers with 60 posts till now. His Instagram handle is called @thv. Taehyung's posts are random clicks and videos which he shot himself. He also shares some photoshoot pics. 

BTS Jungkook's Instagram followers 

Jungkook is the youngest BTS member with a fan following of 44.2M. Jungkook's Instagram handle is called @jungkook.97. He has 51 posts in an aligned manner. He deleted all his posts twice to make the feed look visually appealing. 

Bangtan Boys 

Their followers may vary based on the solo stans but one thing is for sure, OT7 followers have a majority. BTS is known for being a septet aka a band of seven members! 

