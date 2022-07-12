BTS and their popularity  

Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are the most popular boyband in the world. They have a penchant for luxe cars. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

BTS and their LUXE cars

Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of LUXE cars owned by BTS members. Pictures used are for pictorial references and not of the actual cars owned by the members. 

RM aka Kim Namjoon 

BTS leader Kim Namjoon reportedly owns an Audi RS4. The price range of RS4 models is said to be $126,500 – 159,940 which is around Rs 1 to 1.27 crores.

Jin aka Kim Seokjin

Mr Worldwide Handsome loves swanky cars too. He reportedly owns Porsche Panamera. It is said to be in the price range of Rs 1.55 Cr to Rs. 2.71 Cr. 

Suga aka Min Yoongi 

Yoongi has a level 1 driving license as per Korean standards which means he can drive any automobile! He owns a Hyundai Palisade which is said to cost around Rs 40 lakhs!

J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok 

The Jack In The Box album maker owns a Porsche Carrera 911.  The price of the Carrera range of models is said to be around Rs 1.6 yo 1.8 cr. 

Jimin aka Park Jimin 

It is being said that Jimin learned to drive to own a Porsche Panamera. The price range of the car is Rs 1.55 Cr to Rs. 2.71 Cr. Chimchim has expensive taste. 

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung 

Taetae loves everything about brands. He is dressed in brands from head to toe. So, he naturally has expensive taste he cars. He reportedly owns a Genesis GV80 which comes at a price of Rs 30 to 50 lakhs. 

Jungkook aka Jeon Jungkook 

BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz GT63S whose price is said to be about Rs 2.70. 

