Bangtan Boys - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook are the most popular boyband in the world. They have a penchant for luxe cars.Source: Bollywood
Today, we will be having a dekko at the list of LUXE cars owned by BTS members. Pictures used are for pictorial references and not of the actual cars owned by the members.Source: Bollywood
BTS leader Kim Namjoon reportedly owns an Audi RS4. The price range of RS4 models is said to be $126,500 – 159,940 which is around Rs 1 to 1.27 crores.Source: Bollywood
Mr Worldwide Handsome loves swanky cars too. He reportedly owns Porsche Panamera. It is said to be in the price range of Rs 1.55 Cr to Rs. 2.71 Cr.Source: Bollywood
Yoongi has a level 1 driving license as per Korean standards which means he can drive any automobile! He owns a Hyundai Palisade which is said to cost around Rs 40 lakhs!Source: Bollywood
The Jack In The Box album maker owns a Porsche Carrera 911. The price of the Carrera range of models is said to be around Rs 1.6 yo 1.8 cr.Source: Bollywood
It is being said that Jimin learned to drive to own a Porsche Panamera. The price range of the car is Rs 1.55 Cr to Rs. 2.71 Cr. Chimchim has expensive taste.Source: Bollywood
Taetae loves everything about brands. He is dressed in brands from head to toe. So, he naturally has expensive taste he cars. He reportedly owns a Genesis GV80 which comes at a price of Rs 30 to 50 lakhs.Source: Bollywood
BTS' Golden Maknae aka Jungkook reportedly owns a Mercedes Benz GT63S whose price is said to be about Rs 2.70.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!