BTS' Jungkook's Birthday: Top 15 pics from global celebrations

BTS' Jungkook's Birthday: The whole of Seoul, South Korea is lit up with birthday ads for Jungkook. The Golden maknae's special day is being celebrated all over the world

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

Jungkook Birthday

BTS Jungkook is turning 26 tomorrow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook Birthday in Seoul

The whole city is dotted with LED ads for his birthday. This one is on COEX Mall

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JK's bday scale shocks citizens

Everyone is surprised to see the number of ads all over the city

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook birthday cheer

You can see them on stories like Seven Eleven

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

China fan base splurges

The Chinese fans of Jungkook have splurged a lot for this occasion

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Incheon Airport

People at Incheon Airport can see his birthday ads all over

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute Kookie

This huge doll dressed in Calvin Klein is outside cafes

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute cafes

Fan bases will have a number of cup sleeve events the world over

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook birthday in Philippines

Philippines BTS ARMY joined forces with Red Cross for blood donation drive

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BTS' Jungkook in Bangkok

There is a huge LED ad in Bangkok, Thailand.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jungkook b'day in Bangkok

The Empire Tower in Bangkok has his huge ad

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apobangpo

Jungkook's phrase Apobangpo is there on the ads

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vietnam fans in action

The Lotte mall in Hanoi has huge ad of Jungkook

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

JK in Japan

The Japanese fans have also spent a lot on his ads

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BTS' Jungkook rocks

The Golden Maknae has made a tremendous impact with Seven

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans love Jungkook

All BTS fans are hoping that Jungkook does a live on his birthday

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

