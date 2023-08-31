BTS' Jungkook's Birthday: Top 15 pics from global celebrations

BTS' Jungkook's Birthday: The whole of Seoul, South Korea is lit up with birthday ads for Jungkook. The Golden maknae's special day is being celebrated all over the worldSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
BTS Jungkook is turning 26 tomorrow.
The whole city is dotted with LED ads for his birthday. This one is on COEX Mall
Everyone is surprised to see the number of ads all over the city
You can see them on stories like Seven Eleven
The Chinese fans of Jungkook have splurged a lot for this occasion
People at Incheon Airport can see his birthday ads all over
This huge doll dressed in Calvin Klein is outside cafes
Fan bases will have a number of cup sleeve events the world over
Philippines BTS ARMY joined forces with Red Cross for blood donation drive
There is a huge LED ad in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Empire Tower in Bangkok has his huge ad
Jungkook's phrase Apobangpo is there on the ads
The Lotte mall in Hanoi has huge ad of Jungkook
The Japanese fans have also spent a lot on his ads
The Golden Maknae has made a tremendous impact with Seven
All BTS fans are hoping that Jungkook does a live on his birthday
