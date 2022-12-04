Jin's Skincare Routine 

It's BTS' eldest member, the hyung of the group, Kim Seokjin aka Jin's birthday today. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Nickname

Jin is known as Worldwide Handsome Jin. In fact, he loves to introduce himself so as well. 

Visual king 

He is known to have flawless skin. 

Skincare 

Let's have a look at the skincare routine of BTS member Jin. 

Sheet masks 

Jin swears by sheet masks for skin care. It helps nourish, rejuvenate and relax the skin. 

Clean and Clear skin 

To remove other impurities and dirt due to makeup and skin exposure, Jin uses Belif's Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist.   

Daily ritual 

Before starting his day, Jin Belif Classic Cream Ultimate to keep it hydrated and moist. 

Sun protection 

BTS Jin also advocates protecting skin from harmful rays and hence, uses sunscreen that has good SPF. 

Serum

Jin also uses revival serum to help it repair when exposed to harsh atmosphere 

Eye Cream 

Eyes are the most sensitive areas and hence, Jin swears by eye creams to keep them moisturized and wrinkle-free. 

Toner

BTS Jin also uses a herbal toner to maintain the texture of the skin. 

