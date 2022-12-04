It's BTS' eldest member, the hyung of the group, Kim Seokjin aka Jin's birthday today.Source: Bollywood
Jin is known as Worldwide Handsome Jin. In fact, he loves to introduce himself so as well.Source: Bollywood
He is known to have flawless skin.Source: Bollywood
Let's have a look at the skincare routine of BTS member Jin.Source: Bollywood
Jin swears by sheet masks for skin care. It helps nourish, rejuvenate and relax the skin.Source: Bollywood
To remove other impurities and dirt due to makeup and skin exposure, Jin uses Belif's Creamy Cleansing Foam Moist.Source: Bollywood
Before starting his day, Jin Belif Classic Cream Ultimate to keep it hydrated and moist.Source: Bollywood
BTS Jin also advocates protecting skin from harmful rays and hence, uses sunscreen that has good SPF.Source: Bollywood
Jin also uses revival serum to help it repair when exposed to harsh atmosphereSource: Bollywood
Eyes are the most sensitive areas and hence, Jin swears by eye creams to keep them moisturized and wrinkle-free.Source: Bollywood
BTS Jin also uses a herbal toner to maintain the texture of the skin.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!