BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V STUNS in Photo-folio; check 10 droolworthy pics

BTS member Kim Taehyung who is known as V is one of the most handsome members of the boyband. Here are some drool and wallpaper-worthy pics of Kim Taehyung from his special 8 Photo-Folio series. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Most Handsome 

ARMYs would have definitely imagined BTS V giving them those flowers. 

Source: Bollywood

Victorian boy 

A Victorian prince who loves rendezvousing around...looks like... 

Source: Bollywood

Vintage era V 

He looks like some magician here to steal hearts. 

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous Man 

Straight outta a historical romance novel, isn't he? 

Source: Bollywood

Side profile check 

Kim Taehyung is described as a visual king because he looks heavenly from every angle. 

Source: Bollywood

Winter Bear smile 

Kim Taehyung is loved for his boxy smile. 

Source: Bollywood

Equestrian V 

Desi ARMY be like: Kahan hai mere Sapnon ka Rajkummar. They absolutely love the Black horse. 

Source: Bollywood

Model mode 

Just V giving all the models a run for their money. 

Source: Bollywood

Goofball Taetae

Nobody can resist his goofiness as much as his charm. 

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone jet off for Christmas celebrations in monochrome look

 

 Find Out More