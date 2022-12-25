BTS: Kim Taehyung aka V STUNS in Photo-folio; check 10 droolworthy pics

BTS member Kim Taehyung who is known as V is one of the most handsome members of the boyband. Here are some drool and wallpaper-worthy pics of Kim Taehyung from his special 8 Photo-Folio series.Source: Bollywood
ARMYs would have definitely imagined BTS V giving them those flowers.Source: Bollywood
A Victorian prince who loves rendezvousing around...looks like...Source: Bollywood
He looks like some magician here to steal hearts.Source: Bollywood
Straight outta a historical romance novel, isn't he?Source: Bollywood
Kim Taehyung is described as a visual king because he looks heavenly from every angle.Source: Bollywood
Kim Taehyung is loved for his boxy smile.Source: Bollywood
Desi ARMY be like: Kahan hai mere Sapnon ka Rajkummar. They absolutely love the Black horse.Source: Bollywood
Just V giving all the models a run for their money.Source: Bollywood
Nobody can resist his goofiness as much as his charm.Source: Bollywood
