BTS ARMY, today, we will be having a look at which of the zodiac signs are most compatible with the sun signs of BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.Source: Bollywood
RM aka Kim Namjoon is a Virgo. They are considered to be gentle, sympathetic, intellectual and also shy. They are also peacemakers. Virgos are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.Source: Bollywood
Jin aka Kim Seokjin Sagittarius. They are carefree, optimistic, blunt, adventurous, noncommittal, outspoken and impulsive. Sagittarius are compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.Source: Bollywood
Suga aka Min Yoongi is a Piscean. They are considered to be introverted and emotional but are also flirtatious, charming, and romantic. They are good at adapting to changes. Pisceans are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn.Source: Bollywood
J-Hope aka Jun Hoseok is an Aquarius. They are very intellectual, thoughtful, and charismatic. Aquarians are great at communicating. They are most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.Source: Bollywood
Jimin aka Park Jimin is a Libra. They are Libra very romantic and have soft, gentle, and non-threatening personalities. Libra people are most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.Source: Bollywood
BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is a Capricorn. They are considered to be highly motivated, ambitious ones. However, Capricorns are also practical, productive, and über dependable. They are most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.Source: Bollywood
BTS’ Golden Maknae is a Virgo. As told before, they are shy, yet they are very intellectual and gentle. However, they can be stubborn too. They have a flexible personality as they are also logical in nature. Virgos are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.Source: Bollywood
So, ARMY, who are you most compatible with from the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung or Jungkook?Source: Bollywood
