BTS members and most compatible zodiac signs

BTS ARMY, today, we will be having a look at which of the zodiac signs are most compatible with the sun signs of BTS members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

BTS RM is compatible with…

RM aka Kim Namjoon is a Virgo. They are considered to be gentle, sympathetic, intellectual and also shy. They are also peacemakers. Virgos are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Source: Bollywood

BTS Jin is compatible with…

Jin aka Kim Seokjin Sagittarius. They are carefree, optimistic, blunt, adventurous, noncommittal, outspoken and impulsive. Sagittarius are compatible with Aries, Leo, Libra, and Aquarius.

Source: Bollywood

BTS Suga is compatible with…

Suga aka Min Yoongi is a Piscean. They are considered to be introverted and emotional but are also flirtatious, charming, and romantic. They are good at adapting to changes. Pisceans are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Source: Bollywood

BTS J-Hope is compatible with…

J-Hope aka Jun Hoseok is an Aquarius. They are very intellectual, thoughtful, and charismatic. Aquarians are great at communicating. They are most compatible with Aries, Gemini, Libra and Sagittarius.

Source: Bollywood

BTS Jimin is compatible with…

Jimin aka Park Jimin is a Libra. They are Libra very romantic and have soft, gentle, and non-threatening personalities. Libra people are most compatible with Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Source: Bollywood

BTS V is compatible with…

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is a Capricorn. They are considered to be highly motivated, ambitious ones. However, Capricorns are also practical, productive, and über dependable. They are most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.

Source: Bollywood

BTS Jungkook is compatible with…

BTS’ Golden Maknae is a Virgo. As told before, they are shy, yet they are very intellectual and gentle. However, they can be stubborn too. They have a flexible personality as they are also logical in nature. Virgos are compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Source: Bollywood

BTS members and their sun signs

So, ARMY, who are you most compatible with from the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung or Jungkook?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Surbhi Jyoti to Nia Sharma; Have a look at hottest TV actresses

 Find Out More