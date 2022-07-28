ARMY, can you imagine what would have been the Bangtan Boys doing if not in BTS? Well, today we will be having a dekko at what alternative career BTS members would have taken up...Source: Bollywood
Bangtan Boys - Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin (Jimin), Kim Taehyung (V) and Jeon Jungkook (Jungkook) are the most popular idols in the world. But what would they do if not idols...
RM is very intelligent. He once mentioned that he would have been a businessman if not an idol and a BTS member. Well, he could be a professional art collector and or a gallery owner, quite easily.
Jin aka Mr Worldwide Handsome is an acting major. Well, he wanted to be an actor at first. However, he took up singing when signed up with Big Hit Entertainment as a trainee. Jin also thought to be a farmer, given the fact that his uncle owns a strawberry farm.
Min Yoongi is an ace composer. It's difficult to imagine the music world without his talent. But had he not been a musician, Suga thought of taking up architecture. His talent can be seen in Run BTS' Interior Design episodes (148,149).
Hobi is just getting started with his musical career and we cannot wait to see more of his music. J-Hope, however, thought of being a dancer. And there was also a professional tennis player on cards.
You would think if not a singer, Jimin would have been a dancer like J-Hope. He certainly has a flare. Chimchim, however, thought of being a police officer. What a cute Policeman Baby Mochi would have been, wouldn't he?
Just like his multi-faceted personality, BTS V aka Kim Taehyung had a lot of options. His inclination was towards farming. Taetae wanted to be a saxophonist since he had been playing that instrument since childhood. V also loves photography. We would have got Vante.
What do you think Jungkook would have been if not a singer? The Golden Maknae imagined himself as a pro-gamer. We have seen in beat his hyungs in many episodes of Run BTS.
What do you think would have been the best alternative careers for the Bangtan Members? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.
