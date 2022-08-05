Bangtan Boys sure steal the thunder on stage and during their performances, interviews, etc. However, their real personalities differ from their on-screen or on-stage personalities. Let's find out their updated MBTI personalities.Source: Bollywood
RM aka Kim Namjoon's MBTI type currently is ENTP which stands for Extrovert, Intuitive, Thinking and Perceiving. His previous MBTI results were ENFP and INFP. RM's personality type are described as debators who are Quick-witted and audaciousSource: Bollywood
Jin aka Kim Seokjin's MBTI personality is INTP. It stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Perceiving. Jin is still a lot shy while interacting with celebrities even when he is a celebrity. Jin's personality type can be described as a logician who has unique perspectives and vigorous intellect.Source: Bollywood
Suga aka Min Yoongi's MBTI personality is ISTP which stands for Introverted, Observant, Thinking and Perceiving. His previous MBTI types were INFP and INTP. Yoongi's personality types are natural makers which explains his inclination toward architecture.Source: Bollywood
Hobi aka Jung Hoseok went from extrovert to introvert. He used to be ESFJ which stands for Extroverted, Observant, Feeling and Judging. He is now INFJ which is Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Judging. People with INFJ personality types are great advocates, meaning principled and believers in their inner vision.Source: Bollywood
Jimin used to have the MBTI personality type of ENFJ. He is still an extrovert but it has changed to ESTP. He's also an observant, a Thinker and a Perceiver. Jimin's personality types are usually Entrepreneur.Source: Bollywood
V aka Kim Taehyung has a mediator personality type which is INFP-T. He used to be an extrovert, a social butterfly, as he is. He used to be ENFP.Source: Bollywood
Jungkook is a logician. He has an MBTI personality of INTP-T. It stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Perceiving. He used to be ISFP-T which stands for an adventurer spirit.Source: Bollywood
Usually, the Bangan Boys aka BTS have super charming personalities. They are super sweet, kind, caring and also naughty. Each of the members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook, have different personalities and that's what makes them BTS!Source: Bollywood
