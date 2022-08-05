BTS: J-Hope's MBTI Personality type

Hobi aka Jung Hoseok went from extrovert to introvert. He used to be ESFJ which stands for Extroverted, Observant, Feeling and Judging. He is now INFJ which is Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Judging. People with INFJ personality types are great advocates, meaning principled and believers in their inner vision.

Source: Bollywood