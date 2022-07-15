BTS members have quite an appetite. Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin and J-Hope love gorging on delicacies from Korea.Source: Bollywood
We know y'all love BTS and also want to try out the meals they have and know what it tastes like. Let's have a dekko at some of the favourite food of BTS members.
Jack in the Box hitmaker loves Kimchi Jeon which is a pancake made of Kimchi. He also loves Bulgogi. His favourite drink is sprite and also Ice Americano.
Everyone knows Jungkook loves Ramyeon. But he also enjoys Sashimi with Chogochujang sauce. He loves Pepperoni Pizza and Banana milkshakes too.
Taetae loves Kalbi. He is also fond of Japchae which is stir-fried glass noodles with veggies. Kalbi is grilled beef ribs. In drinks, Taehyung is fond of Champagne and Wine.
Chimchim is a big-time foodie. He enjoys spicy food. He loves Kimchi Jjigae, a Kimchi stew with other ingredients such as pork or seafood, scallions, onions, etc. He loves everything related to meat.
Namjoon loves Ramen too. He enjoys Kal-guksuk which is a knife-cut noodle soup and Samgyeopsal aka grilled pork belly.
Jin is fond of Naengmyeon aka cold noodles. He loves stir-fried chicken and lobsters. Jin has an appetite of meat and seafood a lot. He can also cook well.
Like Namjoon, Suga also loves Samgyeopsal. He is also fond of Kalbi and is a master at making them. Suga has great knowledge about drinks too.
