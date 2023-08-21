BTS leader RM has battled controversies like a pro; here's a look at top instances

BTS leader RM has handled a number of controversies in his life. From the latest one around Islamophobia to misogynistic lyrics, he has faced them allSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023
The leader of BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon is caught in an Islamophobia controversySource: Bollywoodlife.com
He shared the song Bad Religion by Frank Ocean on his Insta storiesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, the song is an old one. Bad Religion has reference to homosexuality and Allah, which sparked off debateSource: Bollywoodlife.com
There was an event in the US where RM spoke about how people suffered in the Korean WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It was said that Chinese fans were upset with BTS saying even they lost a lot of lives in that WarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
But it should be noted that nor BTS nor he mentioned China anywhereSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He took on the job of getting lyrics reviewed by women professors so that they do not come across as misogynisticSource: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon admitted that he is working hard for more gender inclusive musicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
BTS leader RM did not shy away from addressing the issue after James Corden was slammed by ARMYs for his commentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems he got hate from anti-feminist groups for promoting works of feminist womenSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He has always spoken about how he is not perfect but wants to educate himself to do betterSource: Bollywoodlife.com
With his body of work, leadership and attitude he is one of the biggest youth icons of modern ageSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!