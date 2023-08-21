BTS leader RM has battled controversies like a pro; here's a look at top instances

BTS leader RM has handled a number of controversies in his life. From the latest one around Islamophobia to misogynistic lyrics, he has faced them all

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

BTS RM in Islamophobia controversy

The leader of BTS RM aka Kim Namjoon is caught in an Islamophobia controversy

Reason for RM's controversy?

He shared the song Bad Religion by Frank Ocean on his Insta stories

Fans defend RM

Well, the song is an old one. Bad Religion has reference to homosexuality and Allah, which sparked off debate

RM got backlash from China war

There was an event in the US where RM spoke about how people suffered in the Korean War

Chinese fans upset with RM and BTS

It was said that Chinese fans were upset with BTS saying even they lost a lot of lives in that War

No direct mention

But it should be noted that nor BTS nor he mentioned China anywhere

RM on BTS' lyrics

He took on the job of getting lyrics reviewed by women professors so that they do not come across as misogynistic

RM made the move

BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon admitted that he is working hard for more gender inclusive music

BTS' RM answer to James Corden

BTS leader RM did not shy away from addressing the issue after James Corden was slammed by ARMYs for his comments

BTS' RM hated by anti-feminists

It seems he got hate from anti-feminist groups for promoting works of feminist women

BTS' RM aka Kim Namjoon honest

He has always spoken about how he is not perfect but wants to educate himself to do better

BTS' RM an icon

With his body of work, leadership and attitude he is one of the biggest youth icons of modern age

