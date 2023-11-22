BTS leader RM, Taehyung, Jimin and Jungkook initiate military enlistment process; HYBE shares statement
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
BTS members are one by one enlisting in the military. While three of them are already in the military, the rest four have now planned on joining as well.
Military enlistment is mandatory in South Korea and all Kpop groups enlist in the military including BTS.
BTS leader RM is now the eldest member remaining to enlist in the military.
He dropped his solo album last year. It was called Indigo. The members are dropping their solo projects before joining the military.
Jimin released his solo album Face a couple of months ago.
The BTS member has since been lying low.
Taehyung has been keeping abuzz with his TV show appearances, international events and more.
He released his solo album Layover a couple of weeks ago.
Jungkook recently released his solo album, Golden. He dropped several singles too.
Jungkook is the youngest BTS member. He will soon enlist in the military with the rest of the members.
HYBE's statement said that the members, Jimin, RM, Jungkook and Taehyung have initiated the military enlistment process.
They will inform about further updates in due course. Whether the members will enlist together or not, is not known.
Jungkook, RM, Taehyung and Jimin might get to meet Suga, Jin and J-Hope during their enlistment. And that's some solace, no?
BTS will reunite once again next year and ARMYs are hoping for a reunion in 2026.
