BTS members - Taehyung, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga are known for their music. However, their striking visuals also leave everyone in AWE!Source: Bollywood
Talking about BTS members' visuals, want to know how they always look handsome? What's the secret to their glowing skin? Let's check out...Source: Bollywood
BTS leader is one handsomely built man. ARMYs know he is into fitness. For his skin, RM uses a lot of hydrating moisturizers.Source: Bollywood
Mr Worldwide Handsome Jin is one striking individual. He looks like a prince charming. Jin likes to keep his skin fresh using hydrating masks.Source: Bollywood
Also known as AgustD, Suga is leaving ARMYs in a fix with his growing handsomeness these days. He shared that he doesn't have a skincare routine and uses moisturizers and masks only.Source: Bollywood
Jack In The Box album maker, J-Hope believes in washing the face often. He says it's very important to wash the face properly, first in the morning.Source: Bollywood
Chimchim aka Jimin has had quite a glow-up but he's still the baby mochi we all love. He swears by drinking a lot of water which helps in glowing skin. He also washes his face before going to bed.Source: Bollywood
Taehyung is into skincare. He uses toners and skin creams and applies their using cotton pads for hydrating and acne-free skin.Source: Bollywood
To keep his skin acne-free, Jungkook uses apple cider vinegar. The Golden Maknae also uses Jojoba oil to keep his face moisturized.Source: Bollywood
