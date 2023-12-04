BTS member Jin's unknown facts that will leave you fascinated

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Jin is the oldest member of the popular South Korean K-pop band BTS.

He is renowned for his vocals, talent, and charismatic look.

As he turns 31 today, we present some unknown or lesser-known facts about Jin.

Jin’s dream was to become a journalist but Kim Nam-Kil inspired him in Queen Seondeok inspired him to become an actor.

If not singer Jin would have become a farmer.

Being a BTS vocalist Jin has also explored himself as a prolific music producer.

He received his first entertainment offer when in middle school.

In 2018, Jin won the best-sculpted face from the Czech doll company CzDollic.

In 2021, using an algorithm, researcher Nick Paxson likened Jin's face to the Greek god Zeus's bust, earning him the title God of Visuals.

