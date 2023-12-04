BTS member Jin's unknown facts that will leave you fascinated
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023
Jin is the oldest member of the popular South Korean K-pop band BTS.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He is renowned for his vocals, talent, and charismatic look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As he turns 31 today, we present some unknown or lesser-known facts about Jin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jin is the older member of the BTS band.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jin’s dream was to become a journalist but Kim Nam-Kil inspired him in Queen Seondeok inspired him to become an actor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If not singer Jin would have become a farmer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Being a BTS vocalist Jin has also explored himself as a prolific music producer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He received his first entertainment offer when in middle school.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2018, Jin won the best-sculpted face from the Czech doll company CzDollic.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2021, using an algorithm, researcher Nick Paxson likened Jin's face to the Greek god Zeus's bust, earning him the title God of Visuals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Indian murder mysteries to catch on Zee5, Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More