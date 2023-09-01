BTS member Jungkook's favourite food

Check out what BTS member Jungkook loves to eat.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023

Jungkook birthday

BTS have a crazy fan base in India and one of its member named Jungkook is celebrating his birthday today.

Jungkook’s love for food

Jungkook is a foodie and his love for food is well known among his fans.

Loves cooking

On various occasions, he has even cooked for his fellow members.

Favourite Indian food

Once he surprised his Indian fans by talking about his favourite Indian food.

Chicken Makhani

During a live session, he spoke of his favourite Indian food and its Chicken Makhani with Naan.

Banana milk

He loves to drink banana milk a popular drink in South Korea.

Ramyeon

He loves Ramyeon and his favourite one is Shin Ramyun.

Samgyeopsal

Another favourite food of Jungkook is Samgyeopsal.

Pizza

BTS Jungkook can eat Pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

