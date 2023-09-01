BTS member Jungkook's favourite food

Check out what BTS member Jungkook loves to eat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 01, 2023
BTS have a crazy fan base in India and one of its member named Jungkook is celebrating his birthday today.
Jungkook is a foodie and his love for food is well known among his fans.
On various occasions, he has even cooked for his fellow members.
Once he surprised his Indian fans by talking about his favourite Indian food.
During a live session, he spoke of his favourite Indian food and its Chicken Makhani with Naan.
He loves to drink banana milk a popular drink in South Korea.
He loves Ramyeon and his favourite one is Shin Ramyun.
Another favourite food of Jungkook is Samgyeopsal.
BTS Jungkook can eat Pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
