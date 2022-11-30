Worldwide Handsome Jin

BTS' eldest member is one of the most handsome members of the group. Let's check the most handsome pics of Jin.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

In white!

Jin is considered to be a prince charming. And rightly so!

Source: Bollywood

Suits

What do you think about Jin in a tux and bowtie?

Source: Bollywood

Dreamy

The candid from BTS concerts are always dreamy.

Source: Bollywood

Iridescent Jin

Jin experimenting with his hairstyles has been a treat for the ARMYs.

Source: Bollywood

Adorable Jin

Who aces the aeygo? Kim Seokjin it is.

Source: Bollywood

Geeky Jin

Imagine having a guy in your college who looks like this?!

Source: Bollywood

Well-dressed

Jin is someone who is always well-dressed. His broad shoulders and tall frame often sends ARMYs into a tizzy.

Source: Bollywood

Angel in white

White suits him a lot no? The sheer black tee would have driven ARMYs crazy.

Source: Bollywood

Make some noise!

It's Jin's birthday soon! What are your plans ARMY?

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bhediya actress Kriti Sanon skincare routine revealed

 Find Out More