BTS members net worth, check out who is the richest of all
| Jun 17, 2024
On June 13, Jin celebrated BTS' 11th anniversary FESTA with ARMY, marking his return from military by engaging with 1,000 fans in a special event.
Despite individual members' military enlistments, BTS maintains their overwhelming influence in 2024, as a collective group and the successful solo projects.
V is the wealthiest BTS member in 2024, with an estimated net worth of $40 million, thanks to his album Layover and being a brand ambassador for many brands.
Following V, Jungkook's net worth is $35 million with his solo debut album Golden achieving international success.
J-Hope has a net worth of $30 million, bolstered by his debut studio album Jack in the Box also being a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.
Suga, with a net worth of $30 million, has seen success with his album D-Day and his tour while as a producer, he has collaborated with PSY and IU.
BTS' leader, RM, has an estimated net worth between $20 million and $22 million, his 2024 album Right Place, Wrong Person was a global hit.
Recently discharged from the military, Jin has a net worth of around $20 million, he was recently in news as he celebrated FESTA with ARMY.
Jimin, also with a net worth of $20 million, saw his solo album Face achieve massive international success.
BTS' combined net worth has dramatically increased to $3.6 billion in the recent years.
