BTS' RM birthday special: The transformation of Kim Namjoon over the years will leave you crushing if not already

A look at how puberty hit BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM.
Namjoon had this hip-hop look during his debut.
Can you imagine this young fellow led a bunch of teenagers back then?
Nevertheless, RM has been handsome in his own way. He experimented with his looks and changed his style.
A lot of times, people forget that RM is not the eldest member of the group and is allowed to be himself.
BTS has experimented with their looks over time and for a long time, they used liner as a part of their get-up.
RM has led the band very well. Not just in South Korea, but RM also led the group overseas.
Over time, Namjoon started dressing up and his appearances at events got noticed.
Formerly known as Rap Monster, the BTS leader has different personalities. For example, this geeky look makes him look extra cute.
RM started working out and building his physique and since there has been no turning back.
His appearances in suits and sharp dressing sense earned him the name CEO Namjoon.
RM is a fitness freak and he has become a buffer in the last couple of years.
Whether this is an indication of his military enlistment or not, we don't know, but this look sure makes ARMY emotional.
