BTS' RM birthday special: The transformation of Kim Namjoon over the years will leave you crushing if not already

A look at how puberty hit BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 12, 2023

Debut RM 

Namjoon had this hip-hop look during his debut. 

BTS leader 

Can you imagine this young fellow led a bunch of teenagers back then? 

Handsome hunk 

Nevertheless, RM has been handsome in his own way. He experimented with his looks and changed his style. 

Cute Namjoon 

A lot of times, people forget that RM is not the eldest member of the group and is allowed to be himself. 

The deep liner 

BTS has experimented with their looks over time and for a long time, they used liner as a part of their get-up. 

Strong leader 

RM has led the band very well. Not just in South Korea, but RM also led the group overseas. 

Handsome hunk 

Over time, Namjoon started dressing up and his appearances at events got noticed. 

Geeky look

Formerly known as Rap Monster, the BTS leader has different personalities. For example, this geeky look makes him look extra cute. 

Buffy RM 

RM started working out and building his physique and since there has been no turning back. 

Suave leader

His appearances in suits and sharp dressing sense earned him the name CEO Namjoon. 

Buffer Namjoon 

RM is a fitness freak and he has become a buffer in the last couple of years. 

RM in Buzz cut

Whether this is an indication of his military enlistment or not, we don't know, but this look sure makes ARMY emotional.  

