Hey BTS ARMY, let's get to know which of the Bangtan Boys – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung and Jungkook – is the tallest and the heaviest.Source: Bollywood
BTS's leader RM aka Kim Namjoon is the tallest of the septet. He is 181 cm tall, that is, 5' 11". He weighs around 76 kgs. He is known as the CEO Namjoon for his perfect built.Source: Bollywood
The eldest of the Bangtan Boys – Kim Seokjin is 179cms tall, that is, 5' 10.4". Jin weighs about 61 kgs. Jin has wide shoulders and slender frame and amazing looks which make him Worldwide Handsome.Source: Bollywood
Suga aka Min Yoongi is the old man of the group. He is 174cms tall, that is, 5' 8.5". Yoongi's weight is said to be 63 kgs. Yoongi is one of the shortest members, just like a kitty cat.Source: Bollywood
Hobi aka Jung Hoseok is 177cms tall which is 5' 10". The Jack In The Box hitmaker weighs 65 kgs. J-Hope is winning hearts everywhere with his fashion sense and charm.Source: Bollywood
Jimin aka Park Jimin is always teased for his height by Jungkook. Jimin is 174 cm tall, that is, 5' 8.5". Jimin weighs around 58.2 kgs.Source: Bollywood
Kim Taehyung, the baritone singer of the Bangtan Boys, is 179 cm tall, that is, 5' 10.4". He weighs 64 kgs. Taehyung is considered to be one of the most handsome members of BTS.Source: Bollywood
Jungkook aka the Golden Maknae is also 179 cms, that is 5' 10" tall. His weight is said to be around 71 kgs. Jungkook has once revealed that he has never been in 60s as far as his weight is concerned.Source: Bollywood
Out of the seven members, RM and Jungkook are on the heavier side. They also love to work out and have a beefy body. The rest of the BTS members are on the leaner side.Source: Bollywood
