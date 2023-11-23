BTS, Seventeen and more K-pop bands that you should give a listen to
Nov 23, 2023
Red Velvet - The group's "Reveluv" fan base is renowned for its constant loyalty to the band. Another well-known quality of the group's members is their participation in the songwriting and production processes.
Twice - Pop and retro-style beats are all commonly mixed into its songs. Their upbeat attitude and memorable hooks have made their music well-known.
Stray Kids - Stray Kids' detailed and well-executed choreography undoubtedly matches their intense performances. As a result of their commitment, they developed a devoted fan base known as "Stay."
Blackpink - The unique fusion of K-pop, hip-hop and electronic dance music in Blackpink’s sound sets them apart from other girl groups. Their songs frequently have English and Korean lyrics mixed together.
EXO - Everybody is in love with the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO. EXO's unique sound sets them apart from other K-pop artists.
NCT - Neo Culture Technology, or NCT, is a South Korean boy band that has gained an impressive international fan base. The group is broken up into smaller groups, each with a unique sound and style.
Seventeen - The Carats, or fans of Seventeen, are extremely devoted and passionate. Through fan fiction, fan films and fan art, they express their love and support for the band through good times and bad.
BTS - This particular band is incredibly popular worldwide. The appeal of BTS lies in its distinct sound, upbeat outlook, likable personas and sturdy social media presence.
